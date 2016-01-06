Alice Through the Looking Glass

The sequel brings back Tim Burton to produce and James Bobin to direct the film. Mia Wasikowska’s Alice, Johnny Depp’s Mad Hatter, Anne Hathaway’s White Queen, and Helena Bonham Carter’s Red Queen return with newcomers Sacha Baron Cohen as the villain Time and Rhys Ifan as the Mad Hatter’s father.

The sequel finds Alice having to return to the world of Underland and travel back in time in order to save the Mad Hatter. Alice Through the Looking Glass arrives in theaters May 27, 2016.

The Jungle Book

Probably a film on everyone’s radar is the live action version of Disney’s The Jungle Book directed by Jon Favreau, and includes the voice talents of Bill Murray as Baloo, Ben Kingsley as Bagheera, Christopher Walken as King Louie, Idris Elba as Shere Khan, Lupita Nyongo’o and Giancarlo Esposito as the Wolf Mother and Father, and Scarlett Johansson as Kaa. Mowgli will be played by newcomer Neel Sethi.

The Jungle Book will be released April 15, 2016.

The Light Between Oceans

We don’t know much about The Light Between Oceans, as there has been very little info being released, no trailer or release date, but it is based of the novel of the same name and is directed by Derek Cianfrance, and brings Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, who play an Australian lighthouse keeper and his wife who rescue a baby from an adrift rowboat.

The film is said to be released this year.

Zootopia

With Disney eagerly marketing the film, Zootopia looks like a promising film that follows Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), a sly con-artist fox who finds himself framed for a crime he didn’t commit. Rookie cop bunny Judy Hops (Ginnifer Goodwin) is tasked with tracking him down, but when both end up framed for the crime, they are reluctantly forced to team up to crack the case.

They are joined by other voice talents that include Idris Elba, Alan Tudyk, J.K. Simmons, Bonnie Hunt, Octavia Spencer, Jenny Slate, and Shakira. Zootopia arrives in theaters March 4, 2016.

