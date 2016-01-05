A new TV spot for Deadpool, reminds you that not only is the film a superhero movie, but a love story as well, check it out below!

Never judge a book by its cover – unless it’s the Kama Sutra (then we can be flexible). #DeadpoolOnTheBachelor https://t.co/vupjvhYXFE — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) January 5, 2016

Based upon Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, DEADPOOL tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Ed Skrein, Gina Carano, and Brianna Hildebrand, Deadpool is set to be released on February 12th, 2016.

Comicbookmovie