Robbie Amell Will Return For Season 2 Of ‘The Flash’, But Not As Firestorm

Robbie Amell Will Return For Season 2 Of ‘The Flash’, But Not As Firestorm

If you’ve been keeping up with The Flash you know that when the black hole in the end of season 2 appeared Ronnie Raymond aka Firestorm sacrificed himself to save Central City, but it looks like he’s coming back but he won’t be the same.

EW revealed that Robbie Amell would return as his Earth 2 counterpart Deathstorm, the villainous version of Firestorm that was brought back As a member of the Black Lantern Corps in the comics.

Here’s what executive producer Andrew Kreisberg had to say about the character:

“We are beyond excited to have Robbie back on The Flash, you can’t keep a good Firestorm down. Only this time, he’s back with a twist, a deadly Earth-Two version of our beloved Ronnie in the form of Deathstorm.”

In addition EW confirms that Deathstorm will be teaming up with Killer Frost, the Earth 2 version of Caitlin Snow.

The Flash returns Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW

Collider