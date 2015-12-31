Marvel Television & ABC Television Network have released the first full-length synopsis for the upcoming second season of Agent Carter, check it out below.

“Marvel’s Agent Carter” returns for a dynamic second season of adventure and intrigue, starring Hayley Atwell in the titular role of the unstoppable Agent Peggy Carter, working for the SSR (Strategic Scientific Reserve).

Dedicated to the fight against new Atomic Age threats in the wake of World War II, Agent Carter journeys from New York City to Los Angeles for her most dangerous – and bizarre – assignment yet. East Coast SSR Chief Jack Thompson (Chad Michael Murray) sends Peggy to work with newly appointed West Coast SSR Chief Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) to explore a strange homicide involving a body that glows and emanates cold.

Upon her arrival, Peggy reunites with Howard Stark’s (Dominic Cooper) butler and her loyal partner-in-crime, Edwin Jarvis (James D’Arcy), who welcomes her to the Hollywood life and sets her up at Stark’s mansion. There, Peggy meets Ana (Lotte Verbeek), Jarvis’ free-spirited and devoted wife to whom she takes an immediate liking.

Eventually, the odd investigation leads Peggy to quirky yet charming scientist Jason Wilkes (Reggie Austin), who quickly becomes an ally — and sparks fly. As Peggy continues to find clues in this peculiar case, she is introduced to the machinations of Whitney Frost (Wynn Everett), a movie starlet, brilliant physicist and the true power behind husband and senatorial candidate Calvin Chadwick (Currie Graham). Calvin, a politician who will do anything to get to the top, befriends Vernon Masters (Kurtwood Smith), a veteran of the War Department with a keen understanding of how to work the system. Peggy soon discovers that corruption seemingly runs deep, making it hard to distinguish the good versus the bad.

The search comes full circle when Russian spy Dottie Underwood (Bridget Regan) returns into Peggy’s life in a new and unexpected way. But even as Peggy discovers a new city, both old and new friends – and potentially a new love – she’s about to learn the bright lights of post-war Hollywood mask a more sinister threat to everyone she is sworn to protect.

“Marvel’s Agent Carter” stars Hayley Atwell (“Captain America: The First Avenger”) as Agent Peggy Carter, James D’Arcy (“Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World”) as Edwin Jarvis, Enver Gjokaj (“Dollhouse”) as Chief Daniel Sousa, Wynn Everett (“The Newsroom,” “Charlie Wilson’s War”) as Whitney Frost, Reggie Austin (“Life Unexpected,” “Devious Maids”) as Jason Wilkes, and Chad Michael Murray (“One Tree Hill,” “A Cinderella Story”) as Chief Jack Thompson.

Tara Butters (“Resurrection”), Michele Fazekas (“Resurrection”), Christopher Markus (Marvel’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier”), Stephen McFeely (Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier”), Chris Dingess (“Men in Trees”), Kevin Feige (“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Marvel’s The Avengers”), Louis D’Esposito (“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Marvel’s Iron Man 3”), Alan Fine (“Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Marvel’s Thor”), Joe Quesada (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Marvel’s Avengers Assemble”), Stan Lee (“Spider-Man,” “Iron Man,” “The Incredible Hulk”) and Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Marvel’s Daredevil”) are executive producers. “Marvel’s Agent Carter” is produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television.

Comicbookmovie