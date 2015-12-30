SPOILER ALERT!

Reddit user ViolatingNDA is claiming to have seen the anticipated Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and has posted a spoiler filled review on that website. You can read it below but keep in mind there is no way to tell the legitimacy of the review.

Check it out.

“Hey DC_Cinematic, i’m using a throwaway account for obvious reasons, but I saw the movie last night! I use a website for advance screenings and I got tickets for a mystery film and it turned out to be BvS. The movie was very long, as long as TFA if I were to make a comparison. It didn’t drag though; every minute of the film was used effectively.

Performances were all great. Jesse Eisenberg as Lex is way more complex than what the trailers show. By the end of the film, you will HATE him, but at the same time, you can’t help admire how capable this guy is. Ben Affleck as Bruce/Batman is definitely the standout performance. I was surprised/scared how different he became when he put the mask on. This Batman will come across as a villain to some viewers; he enjoys inflicting pain on criminals. There was a scene where he was branding a criminal, and he had the biggest smile on his face. I don’t know how fans will react to that, but I felt it worked with this version of the character.

Everyone else was great too, even the new supporting characters played by Jena Malone and Scoot McNairy. Jena Malone plays a crippled Barbara Gordon. She doesn’t have much screentime, but she does make a Killing Joke reference about an amusement park incident involving her now retired father. Scoot is playing Jimmy Olsen who was injured during the events of Man of Steel. He does not blame Superman like the others, but supports him and views him as a hero. He has a popular blog about Superman.

The third act was mindblowing. The Doomsday reveal in the trailer is just the tip of the iceberg. There is a lot of action, and I loved every moment of it. The first and second acts are the “Batman v Superman” parts of the movie, while the third act is entirely “Dawn of Justice.” You will see a fully assembled Justice League by the end of the film.

All in all, BvS is the greatest comic book movie since The Dark Knight, and I can’t wait to see it again come March. If anyone has questions, i’ll be glad to answer.”

Although it can all just be fan fiction, I hope Batman v Superman delivers.

The movie opens in theaters on March 25th, 2016.