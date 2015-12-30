New images have been released from the upcoming superhero film, Deadpool. While Deadpool is a hard R film, it is still part of the X-Men universe. While talking with Empire, Ryan Reynolds had this to say about the film:

“This film certainly works within the context of the X-Men universe, but it doesn’t necessarily include the sensibilities of an X-Men movie. It’s like taking an X-Men character, pumping him full of LSD and then releasing him back into the fold.”

Also starring Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle/Copycat, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, T.J. Miller as Weasel, and Gina Carano as Angel Dust, Deadpool opens February 12th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Deadpool:

Based upon Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, DEADPOOL tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

