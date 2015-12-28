Well it’s now confirmed by Warner Bros. that Dunkirk is officially the next film that Christopher Nolan will be working on and is based on the real events of World War II and the evacuation of over 338,226 soldiers with a fleet of over 800 vessels.

In addition to the confirmation of the film, Nolan will be casting unknowns to the film, but Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, and Mark Rylance are all in talks to join the film. Nolan also plans on using a combination of IMAX 65mm and 65mm large format film.

Dunkirk hits theaters on July 21, 2017.

Collider