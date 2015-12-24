Isaac Heras, here with a my recap of Point Break press junket.

POINT BREAK, distributed by Warner Brothers pulled out all the stops in making this year’s remake the edge of your seat action film as well as the mega extreme sports movie of the year. Center stage is actor Luke Bracey who plays Johnny Utah, the FBI agent played by Keanu Reeves in the 1991 film. Luke Bracey (Johnny Utah) who goes undercover among a gang of surfers infiltrates a group of thrill-seeking athletes suspected of being criminals. Point Break also stars Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramirez as the athletes’ leader Bodhi, who was also played by Patrick Swayze in the original film.

Luke Bracey, who grew up in Sydney and learned surfing at a young age also took part in action adventure feats including big-wave surfing. When asked how much of the original film with Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves affected him, as well as what influenced him the most? Bracey replied:

“I was a huge fan of the original and growing up near Sydney’s oceans surfing (my whole life) in the 90s. My friends and I watched this movie on a weekly basis.”

“We kind of watched it to pumped ourselves up to go surfing. We would be ten minutes in, and decide alright, lets go surfing. It just gave you that vibe, that the original brought to me that I could portray into this remake.”

Point Break’s movie producers and director also explained their use of world-class athletes rather than stunt doubles for shooting several sequences in the film involving snowboarding and rock-climbing. Including a sequence on Venezuela’s Angel Falls, the world’s tallest waterfall. When asked what the difference in the 1991 original and their remake, Bracey confidently said,

“This remake of the action crime thriller is bigger because it has extreme sports that weren’t even invented when the original 1991 hit came out. In the mid-90s people started using jet skis just to catch waves that were bigger than they could paddle into! Some stunts and sports in the latest movie haven’t even been thought of when the original was made. In the original they were still paddling into waves!”

In addition to the extreme sports filmed on this movie like wingsuit flying, sheer-face snowboarding, free rock climbing, and high-speed motorcycling. The question was asked about the difficulty of shooting this film. When asked what was the toughest scene and if they had any phobias like fear of heights or fear of water, or anything fearful in general. Edgar Ramirez answered,

“Uhhh, it was tough! The whole movie was tough. The access to the locations in shooting was difficult especially everyone directly involved. Whether it was hair and makeup, or anything else. We all had to be very careful including following strict protocols (security protocols) because we were very high on top of mountain peaks. We shot under waterfalls and constant rain where the temperatures would be super high. You really had to be on top of your game to shoot this film.”

“Point Break”, was the first Hollywood film to have its world premiere in China on December 4th, three weeks prior to its U.S. release across 3,700 screens. It earned $12.1 million in its opening weekend and is expected to be the start of a new trend in Hollywood movies. The original film directed by Kathryn Bigelow grossed $83.5 million worldwide

“Point Break” is directed by Ericson Core, starring Édgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey, Teresa Palmer, Delroy Lindo, and Ray Winstone.