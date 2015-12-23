Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) returns in the fifth installment of the Mission Impossible franchise. The IMF has been disbanded and Ethan Hunt learns of a new threat known as the Syndicate. The Syndicate is a group of highly skilled operatives who are dedicated in establishing a new world order via terrorist attacks. Ethan gathers a team including Benji Dunn (Simon Peg), William Brandt (Jeremy Renner), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and Llsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) but, it is unclear what side she’s on. Together they must face their most impossible mission thus far.

Here’s my thoughts on the Blu-ray

Picture

This movie definitely delivers and the quality of the picture is no less. With an aspect ratio of 2.39:1, you will not be disappointed one bit. The detail is so incredible that you can spot every pore, wrinkle, and possible skin imperfection on all the actors (which might seem bad but for this purpose, its spot on). You never know, if you look close enough you might even spot lint on the actor’s clothing.

Sound

You definitely don’t need a super expensive, high tech sound system while watching this movie. I was watching this movie with just the TV speakers (no external speakers) and let me tell you, I was thoroughly impressed. My eyes were glued on the TV as the sound drew me in. The sound alone kept my attention. I forgot that there was a world outside going about their business. The iconic Mission Impossible theme gave me chills each time. Just be careful not to have the sound too loud, you will keep your neighbors or roommates up with this one!

Special Features

· Commentary by Tom Cruise and Director Christopher McQuarrie

· Lighting the Fuse

· Cruise Control

· Heroes

· Cruising Altitude

· Mission: Immersible

· Sand Theft Auto

· The Missions Continues

My favorite Special Feature is Sand Theft Auto. I love anything that has to do with cars. This was no different. It was cool to see how they went about filming the various scenes/stunts involving cars and motorcycles.

Final Thoughts

When I was younger, I remember seeing Mission Impossible on TV and I’m almost ashamed that I haven’t seen the prior films. Sometimes, I’m distracted while watching a movie at home. I usually get jittery or I’m checking my cell but this time, it wasn’t the case. This movie had my attention from beginning to end. It’s an action packed ride with character that you will grow to love. You would never know that Tom Cruise is well into his fifties with all the stunts in this film and might I add he looks fabulous! I loved Simon Peg’s character as well! I am definitely placing the prior films on my viewing list! Don’t miss out! Catch Mission Impossible Rogue Nation on Blu-Ray/DVD – Available Now!