Over the past 17, the possibility of a sequel to the SEGA Dreamcast, Dreamcast 2, that would bring the PC-style Dreamcast 2 console to the market. Patrick Lawsen, a member of the SEGA Dreamcast 2 group that aims to revive the brand, said that there’s been some progress in the project.

the plan is to bring a PC rig to the market that can run SEGA’s old and new games, and it would be a competitor to Steam Machines, Alienware, Cyberpower. The design of the new device will look similar to the old Dreamcast but will be modified and updated. Theres been a mockup version making its way around Facebook and Twitter, which you can see below.

He wrote about the progress on December 21, according to the Gaming Ground:

“I’m truly excited about the Crowdfunded prospect for SEGA RingEdge Zero/RingWide Elite. There’s virtually no competition in the PC rig business and most PC gamers are left having to spend heavy budgets on building the perfect rig as Alienware is both expensive and just doesn’t offer Quality for its less expensive rigs. The design and spec build we’ve chosen has Intel Core i5 Haswell, the most popular and strongest quality performing CPU among PC gaming enthusiasts.

“Quality” and “Quality Control” is something missing in-game hardware brands now in days. And is something SEGA had with all of its consoles.

If we can get just a million backers worldwide, our upcoming KS could be funded in record time and with SEGA licensing it could have it out on the market in less than a year!”

Although SEGA has not officially said anything about the Dreamcast 2 hardware, The author of The Gaming Article, Robin Elk, stated the SEGA community seems to be really excited and thrilled about Project Dream.

Lawsen added the following about the project:

Genesis Neo/Dreamcast Evolution I’m even MORE hyped for. This is the chance for SEGA to do something really innovative,cutting edge and NEW. This was SEGA back in the day, pioneering and always trying something completely new and original! Ahead of their time!”

“Part of our goal is for SEGA to price either product for an affordable,cheap price. Part of the magic about SEGA is that being primarily and Arcade Amusement company, they have the resources and ability to sell a Home Consumer Product at far better price points than Sony,Nintendo and Microsoft because they never built consoles from scratch and instead use Arcade Machine parts and accessories.

All SEGA consoles were/are based off Arcade hardware and all except Dreamcast were sold at profit including Sega Saturn. The reason why DC was sold at a loss was because it was priced $50 too cheap. Its original price was supposed to be $250(because its BOM price was $175) and SEGA did not have enough supply for its NAOMI Arcade counterpart for mass production due to the fact that its SH-4 Katana motherboard was mainly used in Hybrid Cars.

He elaborated more on SEGA’s advantages:

SEGA can also do what not even PlayStation can: They have the technology to sell developers SDKs at cheaper prices and can cut budget and development costs on console games.”

“Miku,Yakuza,Aliens,Hero Bank,Samurai and Dragons,Crazy Taxi,Ecco The Dolphin,Virtua Cop,Virtua Fighter,Border Break,Bayonetta,Shinobi,Total War, Company of Heroes,Phantasy Star,Skies of Arcadia,End of Eternity,Sands of Destruction,Valkyria,Shining Force,Billy Hatcher,Nights,Panzer Dragoon,Fighting Vipers,NY Gunblade,L.A. Machineguns,Operation GHOSTS,Dream Raiders,Let’s Go Island, SEGA Bass,SEGA Rally,Daytona USA,Under Night in Birth,Demon Tribe, Shenmue, Code of Joker. SEGA has far more viable and superior 1st party IPs then Sony that would be able to sell at a more diverse base of consumers: Particularly Casuals,PC games and Veteran gamers. People who don’t own PS4 or care for it.”

“Sega’s current Arcade boards are RINGEDGE 2 and Nu from 2012-2013. SEGA should be unveiling some new Arcade hardware at AOU in February. We have SOJ interns involved. They will present the ideas to SEGA of Japan next Quarter. SEGA will revive its old IPs.”

“Yuji Naka himself just accepted FB request. We have asked Joanne to translate in Japanese for us. If Naka gets involved, it’s going to make headlines and catch SEGA Holdings attention.”

Theepochtimes