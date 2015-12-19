Cartoon Network is planning on celebrating Steven Universe‘s birthday and in a big way. Starting Jan.4 and ending Jan.8, Cartoon Network will air episodes everyday that week just for all of you Steven Universe fans.

Here is a list of episodes that will air during Steven’s birthday week:

· Monday, January 4: “The Answer”– Garnet finally tells Steven the story of how she came to be a Crystal Gem.

· Tuesday, January 5: “Steven’s Birthday” – Steven has a birthday party out at the barn, and decides he has some growing up to do.

· Wednesday, January 6: “It Could’ve Been Great” – The Gems take a trip to the moon.

· Thursday, January 7: “Message Received” – Steven has doubts about believing in everyone.

· Friday, January 8: “Log Date 7 15 2”– Steven sneaks a listen to a friend’s audio diary.

Tune into Cartoon Network starting Jan.4 at 5:30 p.m. (ET/PT).