“Finally”, “Amazing”, “We’re back”, “this is Star Wars”, “Emotional”, “It made me cry”, all things that i heard and said walking out of the theater after experiencing the phenomenon that has become Star Wars: The Force Awakens. This is my review and i assure you that in contains no spoilers or anything you haven’t seen from the trailers or clips, so let’s break down the film that we’ve all been waiting for step by step.

THE GOOD:

THE CRAWL: Right off the bat, when we see that logo, the music playing and the crawl that starts to spread across the screen, you are pulled right back in to the universe and the crawl does a great job of closing the thirty year gap between Return of The Jedi and The Force Awakens .

KYLO REN: Without giving anything away, Kylo Ren appears on screen as a menacing and fierce villain in the film and the first few minutes spent with him you realize that this guy is not a good person. Adam Driver delivers a powerful performance as Ren as he shrouds the film in darkness and evil. Kylo Ren in the film and as we know is a Darth Vader fanatic. He aims himself to achieve the grandness and figure of power that was Darth Vader.

THE NEW GUNS: So as we know with the film we were going to get the old cast we know and love, but it would also introduce new characters and fresh faces into the Star Wars universe. With the introduction of Poe ( Oscar Isaac ), Rey ( Daisy Ridley ), and Finn ( John Boyega ), the new guns bring their A game in their performances. Rey and Finn both shined in the film with Daisy Ridley being one of the best things in this film. the interaction between the new character is all believable and doesn’t feel rushed or forced. The chemistry between Finn and Rey is really good and makes us care and feel for them as they embark in the new film.

THE OLD GUNS: From the moment we heard that Mark Hamill , Carrie Fisher , and Harrison Ford would return to the new film, everyone lost their minds in pure excitement, but there was some fans that were worried if the actors would still be able to portray the characters they played twenty years ago, would it be Ford playing Ford trying to be Han Solo? would it come off as a bit of a bust? I’m here to tell you that you can throw those worries away, once you see Ford on screen he isn’t Harrison Ford , thats Han Solo, that’s Leia, and that’s Luke Skywalker. The actors melt and transform themselves back into the characters they played in the original trilogy and you believe every second of it.

. hearing the sound of a lightsaber igniting, hearing it clash against another, hearing the screeching roar of the tie fighters, the sound of an x-wing, it all was executed flawlessly and immerses you into the feel of the original films. THE HUMOR: In previous Star Wars films we witnessed the funny moments between C-3po and R2-D2, Han and Leia, Chewie and Han, to the prequels were the humor just didn’t hit the mark and failed to stay on target. So what should we expect in The Force Awakens? You can expect to laugh like you’ve never laughed before in a Star Wars film, and i say that in a really really good way. the film’s humor does not feel forced and flows gracefully throughout the entire film and doesn’t feel rushed or misplaced. From Poe and Finn, Finn and Rey, Han and Chewie, the new guns and old guns, even Kylo Ren, the humor is placed at the right times and feel fresh and natural in the film.

VISUALS: From dunes of Jakku to the frigid peaks of Starkiller base, to the action packed battles and breath taking landscapes, the film captures the feel that is Star Wars from the use of practical effects, Huge Set designs, and exciting scenes of battles, chases, and of course, lightsaber battles, the film is beyond beautiful. for the exception of a few (and i mean 1-3) scenes that CGI felt a bit overdone, the visual effect in the film did another great job of bringing you back into the universe and the magic that you felt and feel while watching the original films.

THE BAD: (and this is nitpicking)

THE MUSIC: we all know them, we all hum them, we sing them, we play them, the music that we all love like the main theme, The Imperial March, The Throne Room, Han Solo and The Princess, Jedi Theme. The music that the legendary John Williams created is imprinted forever with us… i wish i could say the same for The Force Awakens . ( Now I’m not saying that i hated it) but theres nothing that you would remember after watching the film that isn’t any of the previous scores in the other films. there isn’t any impactful scores that you leave humming or looking up to hear again. The music in the film isn’t terrible or anything, it just doesn’t stick with you once you leave the film.

Overall, Star Wars: The Force Awakens delivers. It drags you back into the feel of the original trilogy while creating new experiences and being its own unique film. It is an emotional film (for various reasons) and leaves you wanting more. no characters feel rushed or squeezed into the film, it doesn’t feel clustered and yes your left with some questions unanswered, which is great because Lucasfilm is playing the long game, they know where they are going with these upcoming episodes, and will further develop the story and the characters that surround it. From the performances, to the humor, to the reveals, the film feels fresh, exciting, smooth, and natural. If you haven’t seen the film or have been wondering if you should go see it, hopefully this review would help your decision but you should go see the film right now! (preferably with a full crowd, it makes the experience so much with an atmosphere and vibe of a room full of fans).