New posters for Batman v Superman have been released, and they look pretty cool, still confused on why they would have the armored batman suit rather then Batman himself with out the suit since it would confuse the general audience on thinking that’s how batman is the entire film but as for now the posters are pretty cool.

Check out the new posters below along with a brief promo clip. The film stars Jesse Eisenberg, Holly Hunter, Diane Lane, Scoot McNairy, and Laurence Fishburne. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice opens in theaters on March 25, 2016.