It’s time to give these girls a call, and fast! A new image has been released from the upcoming Ghostbusters film, and as we still haven’t seen any footage so far, the image sets the mood and possible tone for the upcoming film.

Check out the new image via fansite ProtonCharging.com. The film stars Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, Chris Hemsworth, Andy Garcia, Michael Kenneth Williams, Matt Walsh, and Cecily Strong. Ghostbusters opens in theaters on July 15, 2016.

