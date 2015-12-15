And so it continues! The magical 12 Days of Deadpool gives us yet another heartfelt and festive present. Following the announcement and new poster yesterday, the film’s star Ryan Reynolds took some photos with his Deadpool standee, showing off his naughty and nice sides. Check them out below.

Based upon Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, DEADPOOL tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.