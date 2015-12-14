Attention Los Angles followers! You are invited to a complimentary special advance screening of Gramercy Pictures’ newest title, THE FOREST, a supernatural horror film starring Natalie Dormer and Taylor Kinney, in theaters everywhere January 8th.

Where:

Pacific The Grove Stadium 14

189 The Grove Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90036 323-692-0829

When:

Wednesday January 06, 2016 @7:30pm

(Have your pass ready to show at the door)

For a chance to receive tickets, while supplies last, please go to: http://www.gofobo.com/TheForestNuketheFridge

Website:www.TheForestisReal.com

Hashtags: #TheForestisReal Twitter: @TheForestisReal

Facebook: TheForestisReal Instagram: @TheForestisReal

RELEASE DATE:

January 08, 2016

RATING:

Not Yet Rated

SYNOPSIS:

An American woman, Sara, journeys to the forest in search of her twin sister Jess, who has mysteriously disappeared. Frustrated at Jess’ pattern of behavior, Sara’s husband Rob is unable to talk his wife out of making the 6,000-mile trip. After a visit to the school where Jess teaches, the resourceful Sara sets out for the forest itself. Accompanied by a charismatic new acquaintance, expatriate journalist Aiden, she enters the forest having been well warned to “stay on the path.” Forest guide Michi keeps a protective eye on them both, but when night falls he cannot dissuade them from staying in the forest, and reluctantly leaves the duo to face the elements alone. Fear soon fragments Sara’s consciousness; she begins to question Aiden’s motives, including his claim that he has never seen Jess. Determined to discover the truth about her sister’s fate, Sara will have to face the angry and tormented souls of the dead that prey on anyone who dares come near them. These malevolent spirits lying in wait for Sara at every turn will plunge her into a frightening darkness from which she must fight to save herself.