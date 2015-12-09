Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for The Legend Of Tarzan online. The film follows Tarzan, who has becomes domesticated and lives in London, but is called back to his jungle home when he becomes a pawn in the game of the dastardly Captain Leon Rom. But little does Rom know that he got more than he bargained for when he brought in the “Lord of the Apes”.

Check out the trailer below. The film opens July 1, 2016, and stars Alexander Skarsgard, Margot Robbie, Djimon Hounsou, Samuel L. Jackson, John Hurt, and Christoph Waltz.

Youtube