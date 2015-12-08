As we wait anxiously for the days to go by, and the 17th to be here already, we can only anticipate the release and how amazing The Force Awakens will be. Though some still have concerns and Worries about the film, maybe this will ease the tension.

While asked about his opinion on the film at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington on Sunday, George Lucas had the following to say:

“I think the fans are going to love it. It’s very much the kind of movie they’ve been looking for.”

So this should be some good news right? It doesn’t seem like anyone that has said the film is good sounds like their forced or trying to sell the film, it seems genuine even from the mouths of Harrison Ford or George Lucas.

Collider