As we all watched the newest trailer for Batman v Superman, we got another glimpse at the desert scene where we also saw in the small clip where superman confronts and unmasks Batman , in the scene which seemed to include Darksied’s parademons are in a very post apocalyptic setting. So was this whole sequence a dream? It looks more like a vision to the future where superman has taken all power and Darksied has brought on destruction to earth.

During an interview with Omelete, Michael Wilkinson, the man behind the super suits, revealed that the sequence is not what it seems to be:

“Zack had a great idea of this sort of nightmare-ish vision, almost a vision of the future, a post-apocalyptic vision. It’s like a dream that Ben has, so we wanted to, it has almost a Mad Max quality to it where it’s like the end of the world, trying to survive and then of course Superman and his minions come, so it’s sort of a way of representing the amazing amounts of, the sort of obsessive quality that Bruce Wayne has about the threat of Superman.”

He went on to talk about what Superman might be doing in the sequence and his intentions.

“In this film, Superman, of course he’s normally seen as a figure of hope, a positive thing, but in this film, his motivations, the consequences of his actions are really being questioned by the world. Is he a savior? Or is he a dangerous alien with unknown intentions? And this becomes an obsession for Bruce Wayne. And he really wants to sort it out. So, it’s manifested in this sort of incredible dream that Zack decided to make.”

As we all know Jason Mamoa will be playing Aquaman and will have some sort of cameo in the upcoming film! but that’s not all, it looks the Flash will also be making an appearance as Ezra Miller softly confirmed his involvement in the film.

Wilkinson spoke a little bit about the flash in the film.

“Well, I’m not really at the liberty to talk about The Flash right now, but it’s something that you’ll be seeing in the future in our films. You do get a glimpse of him, of course, in Batman v Superman. But I’m really looking forward to taking the amazing, iconic costume for The Flash and interpreting it in a fresh way where Ezra Miller is playing The Flash. He’s an extraordinary performer, he has a sort of interesting sense of humor and the youth that will be great for Barry Allen and I think he’s going to make a great Flash.”

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is slated to hit theaters March 25, 2016.

