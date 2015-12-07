Check out the new trailer and poster for EXPOSED that opens in theaters on January 22. This thriller stars Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves.

EXPOSED

LIONSGATE PREMIERE

Genre: Thriller

Rating: Rated R for violence including a sexual assault, and for language

U.S. Release Date: January 22, 2016 (In Theaters and On Demand)

Run Time: 120 minutes

Cast: Ana de Armas (Isabel De La Cruz), Keanu Reeves (Detective Galban), Christopher McDonald (Lieutenant Galway), Big Daddy Kane (Jonathan “Black” Jones), Venus Ariel (Elisa), Michael Rispoli (Detective Dibronski), Gabriel Vargas (Manuel “Rocky” De La Cruz), Laura Gomez (Eva De La Cruz), Ismael Cruz Córdova (Jose De La Cruz), Jeanette Dilone (Marisol De La Cruz), Denia Brache (Gloria De La Cruz), Ariel Rolando Pacheco (Naldo), Melissa Cardello Linton (Detective Ramirez) and Mira Sorvino (Janine Cullen)

Directed by: Declan Dale

Written by: Gee Malik Linton

Produced by: Robin Gurland, Keanu Reeves, Gee Malik Linton

Director of Photography: Trevor Forrest

Production Designer: Tania Bijlani

Editor: Melody London

Music by: Carlos José Alvarez

Costume Designer: Amela Baksic

Casting by: Ellyn Long Marshall and Maria E. Nelson

Vocal Solos by: Janet Dacal

Executive Producers: Cassian Elwes, Katie Mustard, Elie Samaha, Randall Emmett, George Furla, Barry Brooker, Stan Wertlieb, Nadine de Barros, Robert Ogden Barnum, Ike Suri, Jaclyn Ann Suri, Kevin Frakes, Buddy Patrick, Ankur Rungta, Scott Fischer, Galt Niederhoffer, Dan Grodnik, Seth Kramer, Curt Kramer

SYNOPSIS

A police detective investigates the truth behind his partner’s death. The mysterious case reveals disturbing police corruption and a dangerous secret involving an unlikely young woman. EXPOSED stars Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves, Christopher McDonald, Big Daddy Kane and Mira Sorvino. Lionsgate Premiere will release the crime thriller in theaters and On Demand on January 22nd.

Lionsgate Premiere, Grindstone Entertainment Group and Emmett Furla Oasis Films present in association with Elevated Films and Fortitude International in association with PalmStar Media, a Company Films production.