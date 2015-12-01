Angry Birds Stella: Season One

Plot:

Watch as Stella and her five BFFS explore, create, and laugh on a never-before-seen corner of the Angry Birds universe (Golden Island). Features all 13 episodes from the first season with a run time of approximately 78 minutes.

Special Features

The special features included on this DVD are: The world of Stella, The Design of Stella, The Music of Stella, Character reels (Dahlia, Gale, Luca, Poppy, Stella, and Willow), and Bonus episodes (Two Angry Bird Toons episodes and Two Piggy Tales episodes). My favorite (hands down) is Music of Stella. It was cool to see the minds behind the sounds and what they used to make the different sounds that we hear in Angry Birds Stella.

Final Thoughts

The world of Stella is definately full of life and color. I can see the contrast between Golden Island and the rest of the Angry Bird Universe. It’s light-hearted, colorful, and has just as much cuteness as Angry Birds. It’s definately a must see. Catch it on DVD December 1, 2015. You won’t be disappointed.

Piggy Tales: Complete Season One

Plot:

Follow a day in the life of your favorite mischievous pigs. Features all 31 episodes from the first season with a run time of approximately 39 minutes.

Special Features:

The special features included on this DVD are: It’s a wrap live, Piggy Tales: the making of, Bonus episodes, and previews. My favorite feature was “It’s a wrap live”. It’s a cute little short showing the piggies cleaning up in “our world”.

Final Thoughts

The clay style CGI animation has that vintage appeal as it reminded me of the old cartoons I would watch as a kid. It was cute and had its funny moments. It’s more of a short (with no dialogue) then an actual cartoon as each episode is only a minute or so long. It will definately keep you (if you are a fan of Angry birds) or your little one entertained. Look for it on DVD December 1, 2015.

Angry Birds Toons: Season Two Volume One

Plot:

We return to Piggy Island where the Bird vs Pig struggle rages on. Will King Pig finally get his dream omelet? Will our Bird heros continue to outsmart the pigs constant attempts to steal their precious eggs? You must watch it to find out! It features the first 13 mini-episode from the second season with run time of approximately 36 minutes.

Special Features

The special features on this DVD include: Editing, Voice talent, Magnetism, Meet the characters, Bonus episodes, and previews. It was hard to choose just one favorite feature as they are all interesting but I’ll go with Voice Talent. It was fun to see the voices behind the characters as well as the hilarious facial expressions from the actors.

Final Thoughts

I’m sure many of you have been addicted to the game as I am. It was fun to see the characters I had played in the game come to life and have their own personalities. It brings me back to my childhood and a simpler time. It’s definately full of cuteness and yes, you will definately have a laugh or two. Great to watch with the family or by yourself. Catch it on DVD December 1, 2015. It’s a must see!