‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ sneak peek set during ‘Gotham’ this Monday

‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ sneak peek set during ‘Gotham’ this Monday

Fox will be airing a sneak peek to next year’s anticipated film, Batman v Superman, during the midseason finale of Gotham this coming Monday. The cast members of Gotham have picked sides on who is the better of the two iconic heroes. As expected there’s a slight bias.

Check out the video below!

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is set to open worldwide on March 25, 2016.