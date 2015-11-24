I had a chance to cover the press day for The Good Dinosaur, that opens in theaters on November 25th, in Hollywood. Peter Sohn (Director), Denise Ream (Producer), Sanjay Patel (Director-“Sanjay’s Super Team”), and Nicole Grindle (Producer- “Sanjay’s Super Team”) Jeffrey Wright (voice of “Poppa”), Raymond Ochoa (voice of “Arlo”), Sam Elliott (voice of “Butch”),Anna Paquin (voice of “Ramsey”), and AJ Buckley (voice of “Nash”) where among the cast & crew that attended.

It was an amazing experience getting the inside scoop of what it takes to create a Pixar movie like this. Everyone has a unique and interesting experience to share with us.

Here are some highlights:

Director Peter Sohn explained that it was very important to him to respect nature and to accurately portray it in the movie. Plus, when he first came up with the idea for the The Good Dinosaur it was like a Western.

Producer Denise Ream credited the casting department for putting together the great voice actors in the film. She also explained how

Raymond Ochoa’s ( “Arlo” ) voice was changing during the production since he’s in his teens.

Jeffrey Wright, the voice of “Poppa,” said that being a father in real life influenced his performance. “This relationship ( with“Arlo” ) was to draw on my relationship with my son and my daughter.”

Raymond Ochoa (voice of “Arlo”) talked about the challenges of his voice changing during the production. He had to listen to his prior recordings to make sure his new voice recording matched the previous ones.

Sam Elliott said that there was no question he wanted to play “Butch” because it was in a Pixar movie. Anna Paquin (voice of “Ramsey”) revealed that her favorite Pixar film is “Up.”

AJ Buckley (voice of “Nash”) said he was the first actor to do the voice overs for the film and that he had nothing to. His favorite Pixar film is “Up.”

Take a look at some of the images below!