Vin Diesel announced on Instagram yesterday by announcing a new TV series, titled Merc City, which will follow the mercenaries and bounty hunters in the Riddick universe. In addition to the show, he also revealed that a fourth Chronicles of Riddick film, Titled Furia, is in development with David Twohy to begin working on the script. No details have been released from either news so far.

Comicbookmovie.com