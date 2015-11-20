Official Logo For ‘War For The Planet Of The Apes’ Released

Not a whole bunch of information has been released about the Planet of The Apes follow up, other then Andy Serkis returning as Caesar, Judy Greer returning as Caesar’s romantic partner, and newcomers Woody Harrelson and Steve Zahn.

Now thanks to director Matt Reeves, he released the logo for the upcoming film, via twitter, that you can check out below.

Reeves has previously said that he story would follow Caesar becoming a Moses figure for his people as war with the humans builds. War For The Planet Of The Apes opens in theaters on July 14, 2017.