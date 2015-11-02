A remake of the Six Million Dollar Man TV series, which will be titled The Six Billion Dollar Man, has been in development for a while now with Mark Wahlberg attached for the lead role. Now after a long wait the film finally has an official release date. TWC-Dimension announced that the film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 22, 2017. With Wahlberg set to star and produce, Damien Szifron, who wrote the script is set to direct he film as well.

Here’s the film’s official plot synopsis:

THE SIX BILLION DOLLAR MAN is based on the classic television series The Six Million Dollar Man and the novel Cyborg by Martin Caidin. The story follows military officer, Steve Austin, who becomes part of a top secret government program after a horrific accident leaves him near death. With the help of cutting edge technology, Steve is brought back to life with extraordinary abilities, making him the world’s first truly bionic man.

www.Collider.com

