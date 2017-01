According to The Wrap, Nicole Kidman is in talks to join the cast of DC’s upcoming Wonder Woman. If Kidman joins the project, she will play the role of a high-ranking Amazonian warrior. The Report goes on to say that Kidman may play the role of the Queen of The Amazons, Hyppolyta, Wonder Woman’s mother.

Petty Jenkins is set to direct the female led superhero film which has Chris Pine Set to play Steve Trevor. Wonder Woman is slated for release on June 23, 2017.

www.thewrap.com