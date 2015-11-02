As we all know by now, Marvel’s Doctor Strange has enlisted talent such as Benedict Cumberbacth as the Sorcerer Supreme, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mads Mikkelsen And More. Now according to THR, Michael Stuhlbarg (Boardwalk Empire) is in negotiations to join the cast. Stuhlbarg was recently seen in Aaron Sorkin‘s bio-drama Steve Jobs, Marvel Studios hasn’t released any information on who he will play or what role he will have In the film, although some have reported that he will most likely play a rival to Steven Strange.

www.Hollywoodreporter.com