The Disney Pixar animated film Inside Out will be available on Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray combo pack, DVD and On Demand Nov. 3. Here’s our early review of the Blu-ray combo pack.

The film Inside Out is a very unique and very imaginative story about the emotions of an eleven-yead-old girl named Riley. As Riley goes through a tough time of trying to fit into a new city and a new school, somewhere along the way, Riley’s joyful thoughts get lost and her emotions have to find a way to get the perfect balance of joy, sadness, anger, fear and disgust, in order to bring Riley’s normal self back.

Disney and Pixar did a great job at highlighting every type of emotion throughout the film. There are plenty of laughs, some suspense, some sadness and more. It’s almost as if Disney and Pixar know exactly how we are feeling while watching the film. They always seem to know exactly which strings to pull and when to pull them.

Bonus Features

Everybody knows that Disney and Pixar do it big when it comes to in-home releases and when they get together you can only expect the best. With the Blu-ray combo pack, you get bonus features included with the disc that has the feature on it and a third disc filled with even more bonus features! The bonus features include several featurettes that give you over an hour’s worth of insight from behind the making of the film with the cast and crew, including the making of the music in the film, deleted scenes and you get two short films! One short is an all-new short Riley’s First Date? and the other is Lava which is an adorable love-a story.

Packaging

The Blu-ray combo pack comes in a cardboard protective coverslip which slides off and onto the plastic blu-ray case that holds three discs. (Seen in the pic at the beginning of the article).

Verdict

Inside Out was an emotional roller coaster that ultimately exceeded my expectations. It was a very unique film and highly imaginative. It’s a great way to help children understand how emotions work and why we have those emotions. It was not only a great story but it also looked beautiful. It was very vibrant and appealing to the eyes. The extras included with the Blu-ray combo pack are awesome and interesting. The bonus feature disc was a great idea and gives the Blu-ray combo pack more value.

I give the Inside Out Blu-ray combo pack 10 fridges out of 10.