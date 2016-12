According to Deadline, the previously announced TV remake of The Greatest American Hero is still in development with Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Lego Movie). Fox has given the pilot a greenlit with Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) and Tawnia Mckiernan.

Famuyiwa wrote the script and will direct the pilot while Miller and Lord will executive produce the show. The Greatest American Hero Followed a man becomes an unlikely superhero when he gains a power suit granting him extraordinary abilities.