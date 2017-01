While in an interview for FX’s American Horror Story: Hotel, Even Peters offered up a bit of his character’s (Quicksilver) story arc in X-Men: Apocalypse which might end up with him joining one side.

Here’s what Peters had to say:

“the story is that my character is searching for his father and wants to find him. It starts there and then he jumps on the X-Men train and gets sucked up in this whole Apocalypse madness: He tries to stop him from destroying the world.”

www.Screenrant.com