Thanks to JoBlo we have the latest rumors on the Batman solo film that is in the works and regards the plot of and overall story that the film will take, again take this with a grain of salt since these are rumors as of now.

The general plotline is rumored to follow the story of Red Hood and his return to Gotham. Of course those of us who’ve seen Under The Red Hood, Played Arkham Knight, and Read the comics know that The Red Hood’s Identity is Jason Todd, the second robin who was beaten to death by The Joker in the storyline Death in The Family. Batman thought Jason was dead but it turned out that Jason was save by the Lazarus Pitt.

The rumor continues on Todd returning as Red Hood but pretending he’s batman and makes him look like a criminal, then the endgame would include The Joker, Batman, and Batman himself. Nightwing aka Dick Grayson (the first robin) is also rumored to be in a supporting role in the film

