355 SHARES Share Tweet

Lionsgate and Saban Entertainment have just revealed who will be playing the fifth and possibly last Ranger in the upcoming Power Rangers film. Singer/Songwriter Becky Gomez (Becky G) has been cast as the Yellow Ranger. Gomez joins previously announced Rangers that include Naomi Scott, RJ Cycler, Ludi Lin and More. Check out the description of Gomez‘s character below.

Trini – 17 years old, mysterious and extremely bright. Her parents constantly move for work, making Trini the perpetual new girl to any school. A loner who owns it, Trini is self-sufficient, contemplative, but always observant. All she wants is to find her gang of friends, but she’ll never admit it – least of all to herself.

Instagram.com

355 SHARES Share Tweet