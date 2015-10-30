According to Comicbook.com, BD Wong has been brought on board on to Gotham to play one of Batman’s oldest villains, Hugo Strange. We last so Wong earlier this year in Jurassic World as Dr. Henry Wu. No information has been released on which episode Strange will show up but it’s confirmed that he has a recurring role in the show. Here’s a small description of the character.

“a brilliant professor and psychiatrist tapped to head up Gotham City’s notorious Arkham Asylum. He’s hired to help the city’s criminally insane, but Strange has a nefarious streak as well.”

It’s reported that Strange is the one who is doing experiments on the inmates in Indian Hill, the underground facility where we saw Firefly after he battle with the GCPD.

