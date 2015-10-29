The Open Season gang is coming back together again for the all-new direct-to-video movie, Open Season: Scared Silly. The animated film will be out March 8, 2016 and we have the official trailer and details about the film and in-home release, for you!

The Blu-ray and DVD releases will be packed with bonus materials including all-new featurettes, bloopers, a director’s commentary track, and an Inside Sony Pictures Animation profile of director David Feiss.

The bonus features will go as followed:

Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and Digital Extras* include:

· Stepping into the Spotlight – Mr. Weenie’s Process

· Blooper and outtakes

· Scaredy Pants: The Fears of OPEN SEASON: SCARED SILLY DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Extras* include:

· OPEN SEASON Super Speedy Re-Cap

· Feature Commentary with Director David Feiss**

· Director profile – David Feiss

Now check out the official trailer for Open Season: Scared Silly.



Synopsis

Elliot, Boog and all your favorite woodland creatures are back in a brand new, comedy adventure, OPEN SEASON: SCARED SILLY. When a case of mistaken identity leads both humans and animals to believe there is a monstrous werewolf on the prowl in Timberline National Forest, former hunter Shaw seizes on the opportunity to re-open open season. With Shaw on the loose and all the animals at risk, it’s now up to Boog, Elliot, and Mr. Weenie to face their fears, track down the elusive werewolf, and get open season closed permanently.

Open Season: Scared Silly will feature voices from Donny Lucas (Boog), Will Townsend (Elliot & Mr. Weenie), Trevor Devall (Shaw), Kathleen Barr (Edna & Bobbi), Garry Chalk (Ed), and Melissa Sturm (Giselle).