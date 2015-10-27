550 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s Halloween time and SCOUTS GUIDE TO THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE is a perfect film to watch with friends this weekend. It features Scouts, Strippers and Scares…what more can you want?

Check out this great “Zombie Stripper” clip from the film below!

In theaters October 30

Directed by Christopher Landon

Starring: Tye Sheridan, David Koechner, Cloris Leachman¸ Halston Sage, Logan Miller,

Joey Morgan, Sarah Dumont and Patrick Schwarzenegger

SYNOPSIS:

Three scouts and lifelong friends join forces with one badass cocktail waitress to become the world’s most unlikely team of heroes.

When their peaceful town is ravaged by a zombie invasion, they’ll fight for the badge of a lifetime and put their scouting skills to the test to save mankind from the undead.

SINOPSIS:

Tres exploradores y amigos de toda la vida se unen con una camarera de cócteles chingona para convertirse en el equipo más improbable en el mundo de los héroes.

Cuando su tranquila ciudad es asolada por una invasión de zombies , van a luchar por el distintivo de toda la vida y ponen sus habilidades de exploración a la prueba para salvar a la humanidad de los no-muertos .