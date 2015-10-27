web analytics
Search
Home
Share

Attention Arizona Readers!

Here’s your chance to be the first to watch SPECTRE staring Daniel Craig as James Bond. We have a limited amount of passes for you!

Location:
AMC Westgate 20
9400 West Hanna Lane
Glendale, AZ 85305
888-262-4386

Date & Time:
11/04/2015
07:30 PM

Grab your passes by clicking HERE ( Hook Me Up NUKE THE FRIDGE )

Good Luck!

Synopsis:

In SPECTRE, a cryptic message from Bond’s past sends him on a trail to uncover a sinister organization. While M battles political forces to keep the secret service alive, Bond peels back the layers of deceit to reveal the terrible truth behind SPECTRE.

CN_YqmzWEAEExOx.jpg-large

Share