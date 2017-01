According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor/musician/poet Lonnie Rashid Lynn (Common) has joined the upcoming action packed sequel John Wick 2. Common will play the film’s villain opposite Keanu Reeves’ assassin character, John Wick. The upcoming sequel to the hit film is expected to start production soon with co-director Chad Stahelski will helm the sequel from a script by Derek Kolstad who penned the original film.

TheHollywoodReporter.com