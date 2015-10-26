The Emmy-Award winning Cartoon Network series Adventure Time, will air an eight-part event focusing on Marceline the Vampire Queen.

The eight-part event, “Stakes” will air November 16th and will journey into the diary of Marceline the Vampire Queen, as she “wishes to be an undead, red-sucker no more, but can Princess Bubblegum concoct a cure? At the same time, five of Marceline’s most fearsome foes return from her past. What might her most powerful nemesis, the Vampire King, have in store? Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum and their friends join the Vampire Queen’s fight against her immortal enemies. But for Marceline, the stakes have never been higher throughout these eight special episodes of Adventure Time!”

Joining the cast will be Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar, as she makes her acting debut as the voice Marceline’s mother.

Don’t miss out on the four-night event starting November 16-19 at 8 p.m. (ET, PT) on Cartoon Network.