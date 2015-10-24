A new bunch of stills from Total Film’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice issue has surfaced including a still of Batman and Superman exchanging Blows. Check them out below.

Directed by Zack Snyder, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Henry Cavill as Clark Kent/Superman, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone/Cyborg, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Laurence Fishburne as Perry White, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Holly Hunter as Senator Finch, Tao Okamoto as Mercy Graves, Harry Lennix as General Swanwick, Christina Wren as Major Carrie Farris, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Scoot McNairy, Callan Mulvey, Jena Malone. Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice hits theaters March 25, 2016.

