Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Two Collection the limited collector’s edition will be available exclusively on Amazon coming December 8th and will include hours and hours of your favorite Marvel films.

Included in the 13 disc set will be:

Marvel’s Iron Man 3 (Blu-ray 3D + Blu-ray + Digital Copy)

Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World (Blu-ray 3D + Blu-ray + Digital Copy)

Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Blu-ray 3D + Blu-ray + Digital Copy)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Blu-ray 3D + Blu-ray + Digital Copy)

Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron (Blu-ray 3D + Blu-ray + Digital Copy)

Marvel’s Ant-Man (Blu-ray 3D + Blu-ray + Digital Copy)

1:1 Prop Replica of the Orb

Plus an exclusive bonus content disc with 166 minutes of bonus material and more.

The bonus features include:

From Here To Infinity: Phases 2 & 3 Of The M.C.U.

Journey back through Marvel’s Phase 2 films, from its launch in Iron Man 3 through its fulfillment in Ant-Man, to see how individual characters grow and change, how their relationships with each other evolve over time, and how the universe itself expands with each story. Listen to filmmakers discuss the first set of Phase 3 films– Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War, Marvel’s Doctor Strange, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 2 – and discover there are no limits to the adventure!

Phase 2 Tag Scenes: A Making-Of

Learn the story behind the post-credit sequence in Marvel’s Phase 1 and 2 movies, and explore how the scenes connect and unify the far-flung characters and worlds of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel One-Shot: The Consultant w/Audio Commentary By Clark Gregg

Marvel One-Shot: A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Thor’s Hammer With Audio Commentary By Clark Gregg

Marvel One-Shot: Item 47 With Audio Commentary By Louis D’Esposito, Max Hernandez, Titus Welliver And Jesse Bradford

Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter With Audio Commentary By Louis D’Esposito And Hayley Atwell

Marvel One-Shot: All Hail The King With Audio Commentary By Drew Pearce And Ben Kingsley

Iron Man 3: Deleted Scenes

Iron Man 3: Preproduction Creative

Thor: The Dark World: Deleted Scenes

Thor: The Dark World Preproduction Creative

Captain America: The Winter Soldier: Deleted Scene With Audio Commentary By Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely

Captain America: The Winter Soldier – Preproduction Creative

Guardians of The Galaxy: Deleted Scenes

Guardians of The Galaxy: Preproduction Creative

Avengers: Age Of Ultron: Deleted Scenes

Avengers: Age Of Ultron: Preproduction Creative: Hulk vs. Hulkbuster

Ant-Man: Deleted Scenes

Ant-Man: Preproduction Creative

The Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Two Collection will be $219.99 and is now available for pre-order only on Amazon.