For the first time ever, the classic series My Favorite Martian: The Complete Series, is out on DVD! We have the review for you here with all the details of what it includes and what you can expect from this huge box set.

My Favorite Martian was one of the first series that sparked the fantasy, sci-fi-comedy type television shows. The series ran from 1963-1966 and paved the way for beloved shows like Bewitched, Mork and Mindy, Alf, Small Wonder and later sparked a movie based on the classic series. The show followed reporter Tim O’Hara (Bill Bixby), who discovers a martian (Ray Walston) after his spaceship crashed. The two form a unique friendship which leads to humorously strange situations with just about everyone they come in contact with.

Fans of the series will get everything they wanted out of the DVD set and more. The 15 disc set includes all 107 episodes, all unedited, two seasons in black and white and the final season in color and digitally remastered. The runtime of the set is over fifty hours with special features.

Special Features

My Favorite Martian: The Complete Series includes a lot of special features. The special features are Behind-the-Scenes Home Movies, Original Cast and Sponsor Commercials, Spaceship Miniature Test Footage, Roy Walston Promotional Game Show & Talk Show Appearances, Let’s Talk to Lucy which is long lost 64-65 radio show interviews with Bixby and Walston talking to the iconic Lucille Ball, Photo Galleries & Comic Strips, Original Soundtrack Music Album, Vintage Program Sponsor Billboards & Closing Credits, Animation & Effects Reel, Lost Jack Chertok Productions TV Pilots: The Man in the Square Suit and The Reluctant Eye.

All of these special features add hours more to the already packed set.

Packaging

My Favorite Martian: The Complete Series is a box set, with three individually wrapped cases inside with each case containing a season of the series, all which hold 5 discs.

Verdict

My Favorite Martian: The Complete Series is a very iconic series for a reason and it’s a great thing that it’s finally out on DVD. You can’t stream this series on any of the main streaming services. The only thing that would be better than the DVD box set is a Blu-ray set but the DVD set will leave you completely satisfied with your purchase. It looks great, sounds great and would make a great gift for a fan of the series. This set is priced at $99.98 which is kind of high but MPI Media Group really does give you as much as they can with a set like this.

I give My Favorite Martian: The Complete Series 9 fridges out of 10.