As we’ve seen for the trailer for the upcoming Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the movie seems to link during the events of Man of Steel as we see Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) witnessing his building, Wayne Financial Building, crumble as Superman and General Zod are fighting. Now Henry Cavill has revealed that’s this sequence is going to make up the entire prologue scene.

“What happens there is one of Bruce’s buildings gets destroyed and he’s trying to save all the people inside the building and he can’t, so he is this angry person who fears what Superman may do. Why are they just going to trust this super-powered alien? What if he does decide to turn against us?”

Ben Affleck replied with some information on the rage for superman and how it fuels Batman.

“He’s found himself in a place of harboring a tremendous amount of rage for Superman. So it’s how he got there, and what that’s done to him, and what that’s done to people around him like Alfred, who are, I think, very scared and worried for him. It’s something that’s interesting and new.”

