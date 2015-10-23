After teasing us with multiple little clips, Marvel Studios has revealed the first trailer for their newest Netflix series, Jessica Jones, a former superhero who now lives as a self-loathing private detective, who is falling under the control of the villain, Kilgrave, aka Purple Man (David Tennant), he is obsessed with Jessica and uses his powers of mind control to abuse and mentally torture her.

All episodes will premiere November 20, 2015 at 12:01 am PT on Netflix. The series stars Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker),Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Erin Moriarty, and Wil Traval, check out the trailer below.

