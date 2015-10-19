Saw: Unrated and Saw: The Collection are available now on iTunes. On Oct. 17, Screamfest screened Game Changer: The Legacy of Saw. Game Changer: The Legacy of Saw takes fans behind-the-scenes of one of the most successful horror franchise ever. After the screening, producer Mark Berg, Writer and actor Leigh Whannell, editor and director Kevin Greutert, director Darren Lynn Bousman did a Q & A. Here are a few photos from the event.

The film that redefined the horror genre, Saw: Unrated, is making audiences shriek all over again. Generations of movie fans have been thrilled and terrified by Saw’s blood-curdling story of a serial killer who traps his victims in a sadistic game of survival. For true horror fans who want a peek behind the scenes of the creation and development of the most successful horror franchise in history, the iTunes digital release of Saw: Unrated and Saw: The Complete Collection now includes a brand-new 3-part, 77-minute retrospective, Game Changer: The Legacy of Saw.

Game Changer: The Legacy of Saw digs into the guts of the successful franchise with all-new interviews with creators James Wan (director of Furious 7) and Leigh Whannell (writer of the Insidious franchise); plus original cast members Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith and Cary Elwes; and producers of the Saw franchise, Mark Burg and Oren Koules. Learn about the inspiration for the film from the creators of Saw; get a closer look at the infamous reverse bear trap mask with Shawnee Smith; hear from directors Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV), David Hackl (Saw V) and Kevin Greutert (Saw IV, Saw 3D: The Final Chapter); and see Eli Roth’s (Hostel) take on the “torture porn” genre. In the famous words of Jigsaw, it is time to “make your choice.” Watch or don’t watch. Choose wisely.