GOTHAM will introduce the first-ever female Firefly (Michelle Veintimilla, "Not Cool") in a special two-night event beginning tonight (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) and continuing next Monday, Oct. 26 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. In the episodes, "Bridgit Pike" (Veintimilla) is enslaved by her brothers, a notorious gang of arsonists, and forced into the family business. When she catches the eye of Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova), the young Catwoman and the soon-to-be-Firefly team up to put Bridgit's fire-starting skills to good use. But after a deadly encounter with the Pike Brothers, the weak, quiet girl is transformed into a vengeful Super-Villain, hell-bent on destroying those who have wronged her.

Watch/share a first-look clip at the introduction of Bridgit Pike and the infamous Pike family here: https://youtu.be/PcCtt7z4zCI

“We decided to make Firefly a woman because we wanted to describe how even a warm, loving and compassionate person can turn to the dark side when life pushes him or her that way,” explains show creator and executive producer Bruno Heller. “She’s not driven by testosterone-fueled aggression, but by a burning sense of injustice. Michelle Veintimilla brings warmth and vulnerability to the role that conceals a steely core of strength and courage.”

Also on tonight’s episode, a rivalry between the Waynes and the Galavans resurfaces, and Gordon (Ben McKenzie) struggles to maintain order in the city. Then, next Monday , Kringle (guest star Chelsea Spack) and Nygma’s (Cory Michael Smith) relationship takes a new step, and Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) and Galavan (James Frain) continue to battle for control of Gotham City’s underworld.

Michelle Veintimilla is a film, television and theater actress. She recently made her Broadway debut alongside Chita Rivera, in the Tony Award-nominated musical “The Visit.” Later this year, she will be seen in the feature films “Fathers and Daughters,” opposite Russell Crowe, Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul; and “Love the Coopers,” which debuts this November. Last year, she starred in the independent Shane Dawson feature “Not Cool” and “The Chair.” Veintimilla’s recent television credits include “Blue Bloods,” “The Good Wife” and “Limitless.” She is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and currently resides in New York City.