Behold the long awaited and beautiful poster for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Friends, it’s a great time to be a geek because a new Star Wars era is upon us. A new trailer is set to be released on Monday!

Meet Ray Park ( Darth Maul )and Daniel Logan ( Boba Fett ) from Star Wars at Nuke the Fridge Con 2015

Click HERE For More Info!

