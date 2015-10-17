Though the date of when Marty McFly went into the future in Back to the Future 2, (October 21, 2015) is just days away, we are pretty far off from how Marty’s future looked like. You don’t see hoverboards or flying cars all over the place (or at all) but the Cubs are pretty close to going to the World Series and that is something in itself. With all of the Back to the Future talk lately, actor Christopher Lloyd who played the scientist/inventor Doc Brown, spoke to THR about the possibility of another Back to the Future film. Here’s what he had to say when asked if he would be up for doing another film in the franchise:

“I would love to do Doc again, no question.”

There is a catch though. Lloyd went on to explain,

“It’s tough to come up with an idea that contains the excitement of the original three. So it would be a real challenge for the writers to come up with an original Back to the Future story that has the same passion and intensity and excitement as the other three. But it could be done, you never know.”

Lloyd also mentioned that Michael J. Fox would have to be in it, Bob Zemeckis directing it and Bob Gale writing it, plus he’d have to be in a DeLorean.

When asked about a possible reboot of the franchise, Lloyd had this to say:

“It’s hard to replace Marty. Michael J. Fox was so wonderful in the role.”Lloyd continued with expressing his feelings about Fox. “He’s just so great to see. He’s just so warm and smart and has such courage coping with the Parkinson’s. He’s indomitable. He’s just great to be around.”