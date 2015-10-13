web analytics
Ted 2 is coming to Blu-ray combo pack, DVD, On Demand and digital HD and we have all the dates and details on its release!

Ted 2 will arrive on digital HD on Nov. 24, while the Blu-ray combo pack, DVD and On Demand releases will be on December 15, 2015.

The Blu-ray will have exclusive bonus features and those exclusives will be:

  • A Giant Opening Dance Number
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Gag Reel
  • Cameo Buddies

The Blu-ray and DVD bonus features will be:

  • Thunder Buddies 4 Lyfe
  • Roadtripping
  • Creating Comic-Con
  • Feature Commentary with Seth MacFarlane, Alec Sulkin & Wellesley Wild and Jessica Barth

The film will be available on Blu-ray with digital HD and UltraViolet and DVD.


 

