As we saw in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Bruce Banner aka The Hulk, he was flying off into the sunset in a quinjet. That ended up with a big question, where the hell is the Hulk? Well apparently according to Joblo.com The Hulk will join none other then Thor in his next film Thor: Ragnarok. Chris Hemsworth will team up with Mark Ruffalo in the third installment of the Thor franchise.

